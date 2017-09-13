Morocco: Upon High Royal Instructions, Morocco Sends Emergency Humanitarian Aid to Bangladesh (Foreign Ministry)

Rabat — Morocco sent, on Monday, an emergency humanitarian aid to Bangladesh in order to support the country's efforts to cope with the massive influx of refugees from the Muslim minority of the Rohingyas who have fled Myanmar, the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced.

"Upon very high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, an emergency humanitarian aid was sent today to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the ministry said in a statement.

"This humanitarian action aims to support the efforts of this sister country to cope with the massive influx of refugees from the Muslim minority of the Rohingyas, coming from Myanmar," said the same source.

"The aid sent by the Kingdom of Morocco is made up of tents, blankets, basic foodstuffs and essential medicines. Its delivery has been carried out by air, by the Royal Armed Forces," the statement said.