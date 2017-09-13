6 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Counter-Terrorism - Spanish Interior Minister Lauds Cooperation With Morocco

Madrid — Spanish Interior minister, Juan Ignacio Zoido, highlighted, on Wednesday, the "excellent cooperation" between Spain and Morocco on combating the terrorist threat in the two countries, said a statement by his department.

Cooperation between Spain and Morocco in this field "helped to neutralize a dangerous threat poses to the two countries," he said following the announcement on the same day of the dismantling in Nador of a terror cell composed of five extremist supporters of the Islamic State organization (IS), including a Spanish of Moroccan origin residing in the occupied city of Melilla.

A statement by the Moroccan Interior ministry said that the operation coincided with the arrest by the Spanish security services in Melilla of another accomplice of the members of this terrorist cell.

Zoido added that the terrorist cell had "large capacities to commit attacks."

