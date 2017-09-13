Liberia: Yocel Ends Education, Empowerment Summit in Monrovia

Monrovia — The 2017 edition of The Annual Youth Education and Empowerment Summit (AYEESummit) has ended at The Farmington Hotel, Margibi County.

Over 120 delegates from 22 countries across Africa, Europe, the Americas and Middle East attended the conference aimed at bringing young people together from around the world to discuss issues about youth empowerment and education as well as other challenges facing the youthful population.

At the close of the conference, delegates signed various resolutions to be submitted to stakeholders in the areas of education and youth empowerment.

The summit was held under the theme: "Strengthening Collaboration Amongst Youth for Peace Building and Inclusiveness of Electoral Processes."

Beyan Pewee, Executive Director of Youth Coalition for Education Liberia (YOCEL), the chief organizer of the event, announced earlier at the opening of the summit that as a result of the successful hosting of last year's summit, which was the first of its kind in Liberia, his NGO has entered into a new partnership with the Rwanda through the Rwandan Convention Bureaut.

He said the new partnership has paved the way for the hosting of the AYEE Summit 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda, East Africa.

AYEE Summit is an initiative of Youth Coalition for Education Liberia (YOCEL), co-organized by Volunteers Hub Liberia and Youth Crime Watch Liberia in collaboration with Plan International.

The summit is supported through the election project by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), European Union (EU), Sweden, Canada and Ireland, working in partnership with the National Elections Commission (NEC) to strengthen the electoral system with a fund of US$16 million.