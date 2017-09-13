Nigeria: World Bank Supports Four Bauchi LGs With N58 Million

Bauchi — The World Bank has provided N58 million for the construction of additional primary schools, drainages and maternity clinics in four local government areas of Bauchi State.

The benefiting local government areas are Bogoro, Tafawa Balewa, Itas-Gadau and Shira.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, the General Manager Community and Social Development Agency, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, said each of the four local government areas will have three committees that would be charged with the responsibility of ensuring proper monitoring and full implementation of the projects in their areas.

He enjoined the beneficiaries to be committed and transparent while implementing the projects for the overall development of their areas and the state in general.

The general manager commended Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for his interest in executing laudable projects across the state for the betterment of the common man.

In their separate remarks, the heads of administration of the benefiting local government areas promised to support the governor in providing more dividends of democracy for the people of the state.

They also assured the agency of their commitment in ensuring that the projects are executed according to standard and specification.