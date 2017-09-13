Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Visiting World Bank Country Director

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf yesterday received in audience World Bank Group Country Director to Liberia, Ghana and Sierra Leone, Henry G. Kerali at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia, an Executive Mansion release said.

According to the release, President Sirleaf welcomed Mr. Kerali to Liberia, and said her country is pleased to partner with the World Bank in pursuit of her government's development agenda.

Both sides reviewed and took stock of a number of critical areas such as the macroeconomic and fiscal situation; how to ensure sustainability in the bank's program implementation during the transition period; the preparation of the budget support operation, including timeline; and make follow-up on the previous meetings and discussions regarding the emergency road maintenance works coupled with the SECRAMP project timeline.

Mr. Kerali was accompanied by Ms. Larisa Leshchenko, World Bank Liberia Country Manager and Ivo Imparato, program leader, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone country management unit.