Liberia: Saah Nimley Makes Debut for Newcastle Eagles

Liberia's international basketball star Saah Nimley celebrates after scoring in one of his matches for former team Charleston Southern (Photo Credit: Charleston Southern)

Liberia's international basketball player Saah Nimley on Friday made his debut for his new club Newcastle Eagles in the team's pre-season win against Team USA Select at the Sports Central in Newcastle. The Eagles on Friday defeated Team USA Select 128-78, with Nimley playing as point guard.

The 24-year-old, formerly of Charleston Southern basketball club in South Carolina, USA, was among seven new players signed by the British club last month. Nimley traveled to Britain on September 1 to join his new side for its pre-season matches after he signed for the most successful team in the British Basketball League (BBL), replacing two-time BBL MVP winner Rahmon Flecther.

Prior to the match on Friday, the 24-year-old expressed his eagerness to make his debut for the Eagles after receiving a series of welcoming messages from fans on social media. "We've been competing in practice so now we get a chance to show what we've got against a different opponent other than competing against each other," Nimley told Chronicle Live.

"I'm excited. I know our team is excited and I'm interested to see what we have against another opponent. I think the guys that we have this year are young and we're a young team, but everyone's hungry."

Nimley, who was born in Liberia, is expected to feature in his second match on Saturday, September 16, when his side faces Glasgow Rocks at the Benfield Center for Sport.

Before joining the Eagles, Nimley played at Nevezia in Lithuanian LKL, where in 15 games he recorded 10.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg, and 2.3 apg. He also played 9 games in the Baltic League, where he averaged 8.4 ppg, 1.2 rpg, and 2.2 apg and helped the team to the quarterfinals.

The 24-year-old won the Big South Conference South Division Regular Season in 2013 with Charleston and was also received the All-Big South Conference Player of the Year award and the NABC All-District 3 1st Team award in 2015 in college.