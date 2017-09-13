Liberia: St. Matthew Lutheran Youths Fellowship Climax 18th Annual Retreat

Participants of the just ended 18th annual retreat of the St. Matthew Lutheran Youth Fellowship held at the ELWA Camp in Paynesville

As part of its annual calendar of events, the St. Matthew Lutheran Youth Fellowship on Sunday climaxed its 18th annual retreat at the ELWA Camp in Paynesville.

The five-day retreat from September 6 to 10 under the theme, "Stay Connected with the True Vine," (John 15:5) sought to guide young people who want to serve as Christ's ambassadors in their communities. It was used to evaluate and pass resolutions that will better prepare the fellowship over the next year.

The 60 participants from 10 Lutheran congregations were encouraged to make use of the opportunity they have to share God's word and serve as examples to others.

Jonathan Enders, the lecturer for the first session, said young people in other countries do not have the opportunities that the youth in Liberia have. He urged them to make the right choice of staying connected with Jesus Christ.

Following the retreat, the president of the fellowship, Jeremiah Wukolo Kollie, thanked members of the congregation and the leadership of various preaching points for successfully contributing to the hosting of the event.

He also called on fellow Lutherans to remain focused during the upcoming elections and shun electoral-related violence by not allowing themselves to be used by politicians.

In a related development, the Monrovia District Youth Fellowship will on Sunday, September 17, launch its Cabins Project expected to be implemented in Camp KP in Haindii, Bong County.

The objective of the cabins project is to provide accommodation for members of the fellowship during its annual retreat and summer camps and is expected to host at least 50 occupants in each.

Jeromeh Jallah, Monrovia District Lutheran Youth Fellowship president, said the launch will be held at the St. Peters Lutheran Church in Sinkor, where it is expected to raise US$13,000.