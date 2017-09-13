Liberia: President Sirleaf Commissions NEC Executive Director

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday commissioned the executive director of the National Elections Commission (NEC), C. A. Lamin Lighe at the headquarters of the Commission in Monrovia.

President Sirleaf used the occasion to challenge the commission to conduct the upcoming October elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The President said the October 10 elections are a defining moment for Liberia, "because it will determine whether or not the country goes forward and promotes its democracy, or if Liberia moves backward."

At the same time, President Sirleaf said Liberians still have total confidence in the ability of the NEC to credible elections based on the number of successful and transparent by-elections the Commission has conducted over the years.

"We know that the Commission will face challenges, mainly legal difficulties," President Sirleaf added.

She said her government will continue to provide all the necessary assistance to the Commission to ensure that it successfully executes its constitutional mandate to conduct the elections.

Responding, Mr. Lighe assured the President and Liberians that with the support of the Board of Commissioners and the employees of the NEC, a free, fair and transparent election is certain, and will be based on international best practices, producing a result that will be accepted by the Liberian people.

Lighe said such elections will ensure the smooth transition of one democratically elected government to another.

He promised to always justify the confidence reposed in him by President Sirleaf to serve as executive director of the NEC.

Welcoming the President and delegation to the headquarters of the NEC on 9th Street, Sinkor, the chairman, Jerome George Korkoya, assured her that all is moving as planned to conduct free, fair and transparent elections on October 10.

Chairman Korkoya said the President's visit to the Commission came at the right time for her to be fully updated on the entire electoral process. He said the Commission is grateful to the Liberian government for its support.

Korkoya and the Board of Commissioners led the president on a tour of the NEC facilities before bidding her farewell.