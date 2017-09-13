13 September 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Over Lack of Quorum - Lawmakers Abandon Session Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

The House of Representatives Tuesday September 12, 2017 abandoned the 60th day sitting of the 6th session of the 53rd National Legislature due to lack of quorum.

Of the 73 lawmakers in the lower House, only 24 members were present, 40 absent, six distanced, one sick, and two members sent letters of excuse.

Since September 1, 2017, the constitutional date for their annual break, this is the second time in a row for members of the House of Representatives to abandon session.

Constitutionally and as enshrined in their rules and procedures, the National Legislature takes annual break September 1 each year.

According to our reporter, the lawmakers were reportedly asked by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to continue with session until December in an effort to speed up with some developments and other national issues.

However, it is alleged that the lawmakers are reluctant to convene session over the reported failure of arrangements as how their benefits and allowances will be received. Majority of the lawmakers are contesting for reelection in their respective districts, and such decision would politically jeopardize their quests and as such, they want to be financially capacitated as they instruct their lieutenants to canvass for them while they are away for the extraordinary session.

At the same time, some of them who are not in right standing in their respective districts are eagerly waiting for such extra benefits during the extraordinary session.

Already some of the lawmakers are vigorously campaigning in their districts for the impending October 10, 2017 elections in the country.

Liberia

Police - 'Koijee Faked Weah Assassination Plot'

Authorities of the Liberia National Police yesterday released their investigative report into the alleged attempt to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.