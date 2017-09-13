Cameroon: EU-UK Brexit Negotiations - Consultations for Next Round of Talks

The fourth round of UK-EU negotiations, due to begin on 18 September, will start on the 25th instead. The BBC reported that government said a short delay "would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress". There had been speculation that they could be moved to accommodate a major speech by Prime Minister Theresa May on the issue of Europe."The UK and the European Commission have today jointly agreed to start the fourth round of negotiations on September 25," the Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement adding that; "Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round."

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.