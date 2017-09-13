Cameroon: Prix Chantal Biya Cycling Race - Preparations Hot Up

A meeting took place yesterday September 12, 2017 in Yaounde.

Three weeks to the 17th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race called Grand Prix Chantal Biya preparations have reached fever pitch in the country. A meeting took place yesterday, September 12, 2017 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME), the meeting brought together stakeholders in cycling. The purpose was for the organisers to evaluate the work done so far and make necessary adjustments. The heads of the different committees took turns to present the state of preparedness of their committees.

The President of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Honoré Yossi said the state of preparedness of the federation is positive both at the administrative and sports levels. The only problem, according to him, is that of finance. He said the federation needs FCFA 180 million to organise the race which is not available. Five Cameroonian cyclists are presently taking part in the cycling Tour of Cote d'Ivoire. According to Honoré Yossi, the two-week competition will enable them fine-tune their skills ahead of the competition.

The race will kick off on October 11, 2017 with a prologue that will take place at the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisport Stadium. Ten teams from Africa and Europe are expected to take part in the 2017 edition of the Grand Prix International Chantal Biya. The teams from Europe are Global Cycling (Holland), La Defence (France), Auvergne (France), Blue Cycling (Belgium) and Banka Briska (Slovakia). The teams from Africa are Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana and Cameroon. Cameroon will present two teams. The different delegations are expected to arrive in the country on October 8, 2017.