13 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Africa: 'Bike for Africa' - Fundraiser for Mercy Ships Announced

By Jonathan Mbiaoh

Sports and Physical Education Minister received members of the association in Yaounde September 11.

Bike for Africa, an association of Belgian businessmen and staff of Brussels airlines, has announced they would be organizing a cycling tour in 2018 to raise funds to support Mercy Ships humanitarian NGO currently in Cameroon. The announcement was made in an audience with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt on Monday September 11.

Head of the delegation received by the Minsep, Herman Carpentier vice-president of Brussels Airlines said the association is made up of 70 persons including 30 participants from the airlines and other 40 who are business moguls based in Belgium. Scheduled to run from February 28 to March 5, 2018, the 400km cycling tour is to be organised in the West Region for its beautiful touristic attractions. Minister Bidoung Mkpatt assured the delegation of his ministry's acceptance of the project and to show prove, immediately assigned some members of his staff to start work with the delegation. The Bike for Africa cycling tour which takes place every two years would be in its fourth edition in Cameroon after previous editions in Rwanda/Burundi, Uganda, and Senegal/Gambia respectively.

