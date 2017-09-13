Cameroon: MTN Elite Two - Yaounde II Formation in Superior League

With three playing days left in the championship, the club has sealed its position at the helm of the classification table.

Yaounde II Formation has already been admitted into the MTN Elite One Championship for the next football season. With three playing days left in the National Second Division Championship, Yaounde II Formation, a Yaounde-based team has sealed its position at the helm of the classification table. After 31 playing days Yaounde II Formation is topping the league table with 57 points. The Yaounde-based team which is a new comer in the second division championship registered their name in the book of fame this season. They won 16 matches and drew nine, lost six and scored 45 goals. Yaounde II Formation therefore has already secured its place in the superior league even before the end of the championship. In the same vein, AS Fortuna is second with 54 points; 15 victories, 13 draws, three defeats and 35 goals scored. Panthere Sportive of Nde is third with 48 points; 12 victories, 12 draws, seven defeats and 32 goals scored. Fovu Club of Baham is fourth with 48 points.

Three teams are swimming in relegation waters. PWD of Bamenda occupies the 17th position with 30 points, Botafogo FC is occupying the 18th position with 30 points and Douala Athletic Club 2000 is trailing the table with 30 points. The teams are separated by goal difference. Meanwhile, two delayed matches of the 31st playing day were played yesterday. PWD of Bamenda played against Panthere Security in Bamenda while AS Etoa Meki played against Botafogo FC at the Yaounde Military Stadium. At press time yesterday the matches were still going on.