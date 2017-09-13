Liberia: Simba Essel Energy to Conduct Airborne Surveys Across Its Liberia Block

Simba Essel Energy (CVE: SMB) says Bell Geospace will conduct an airborne survey across Simba's exploration block in Liberia. Partner Essel Group Middle East (EGME) inked the deal, which will see Bell fly surveys across 2,962 sq. km of the onshore coastal strip of Liberia lying within the known extent of the Roberts-Bassa basin.

"We are very pleased to once again work with Bell Geospace and look forward to beginning the next stage in the development of our Liberian hydrocarbon reconnaissance permit," said Hassan Hassan, managing director of operations at Simba Essel Energy.

Acquiring FTG (full-tensor gravity gradiometry) data over the onshore/shallow water will provide valuable data which will be critical in planning the future seismic program. he added.

The survey flights will start during the last quarter 2017 and early 2018. Simba has active onshore production-sharing contract in Kenya, final negotiations for a new production-sharing contract in Guinea, a new hydrocarbon reconnaissance permit in Liberia, and production-sharing contracts under negotiations in Chad and Ghana.