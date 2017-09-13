Kenya: JKUAT Enters Partnership to Create Sustainable Startups

A new partnership between JKUAT, World Best Friend and EMCAST (both of South Korea) has been formed in a bid to create sustainable startups in IT that create value and wealth for the youth of Kenya under a tripartite agreement.

Accelerating Growth

In the agreement signed, September, 6, 2016, the three parties will establish an incubation center aimed at nurturing IT experts with practical knowledge and accelerating growth driven entrepreneurs through education, mentorship and financing.

Lauding the partnership, Vice chancellor, Prof. Mabel Imbuga, acknowledged the potential of the center in curtailing the unemployment menace among the youth and women of this country.

"I am confident that the projects and startups incubated in the center will lead to viable ventures thus leading to employment of our youth and women," said Prof Imbuga in a press statement.

Acknowledging the strength of the University especially in IT, Prof. Imbuga said the collaboration will bey key in harnessing students creativity to come up with solutions that tackle problems affecting the country.

On his Part, World Best Friend CEO, Park Young Hak, said the partnership will cultivate startups and IT practitioners through 'learning by doing' so that they can be equipped with the skills that can meet the market needs and investors demands.

"It is my hope that the startups incubated in the center will be innovative and sustainable hence enhancing the wellbeing of the youth in Kenya," said Mr. Young.

Ms. Neena Gichaara of EMCAST, said her company will provide networking opportunities for the youth involved in the center with peers, mentors and investors and hoped that it will lead to the commercialisation of the incubated projects.

On her part, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research, Production and Extension) Prof. Mary Abukutsa, said JKUAT values collaborations that bear fruit and was confident that the collaboration will yield tangible results.

s also addressed by World Best Friend Chairman, Mr. Lucah Rotich, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs, Prof. Romanus Odhiambo and Director Linkages, Dr. Kaibui Mwikamba. The MoU will remain in force for three years at the end of which all parties will review the collaboration.