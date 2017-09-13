analysis

Dr Sandile Buthelezi was recently appointed as the new head (CEO) of the South African National Aids Council. His appointment follows the suspicious non-renewal of the previous CEO Dr Fareed Abdullah's contract and unsuccessful attempts to lure Eastern Cape head of health Dr Thobile Mbengashe to the post. The success of the new National Strategic Plan implementation and the long-term survival of a robust, relevant and ethical SA National Aids Council will depend on the new CEO. Spotlight put a range of questions to Buthelezi regarding his involvement in the Tara KLamp debacle, the persecution of doctors at Manguzi Hospital in 2008, and allegations of corruption. By UFRIEDA HO.

Dr Sandile Buthelezi was recently appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the South African National Aids Council (Sanac). Buthelezi's appointment comes as a surprise, given that it was expected that the position would go to Thobile Mbengashe - who Spotlight understood to have been the preferred candidate of key members of the Sanac board of trustees. However, we understand the Eastern Cape made Mbengashe a counter offer, which made it hard for him to leave for the Sanac job.

Buthelezi's appointment also surprised activists who are concerned about...