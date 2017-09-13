Africa: Peace Hyde Heads Forbes Africa's Digital Media

The ABN Group owners of Forbes Africa and CNBC Africa platforms have appointed Peace Hyde as its new Head of Digital Media and Strategic Partnerships. Hyde will still be maintaining her current role as the West Africa Correspondent for the leading business publication but will also head the new digital platform, www.ForbesAfrica.com and drive user
To access this content, you must purchase Business Day Ghana-Silver Membership, Business Day Ghana-Gold Membership, Business Day Ghana-Platinum Membership or Business Day Ghana-Diamond Membership, or log in if you are a member.