South Africa: Major Milestone for Pumas' Lobberts

Hilton Lobberts to play his 150th first-class match when he takes to the field for the Pumas against Western Province in Nelspruit on Friday.

Former Springbok Lobberts, a journeyman, has been included on the Pumas bench after spells with the Blue Bulls, Western Province, the Cheetahs and Griquas.

He played in two Test matches for the Boks and represented the Emerging Springboks.

Pumas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg has also recalled a number of his first-choice players in centre Gerrit Smith, scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer, lock Hugo Kloppers and loosehead prop Kwezi Mona.

The Pumas will, however, be without talisman flanker Chris Cloete who wasn't considered due to an AC tear to his shoulder.

There is also another new face in former Lions three-quarter Selom Gavor who could also make his Puma debut. Teams: Pumas 15 Justin van Staden, 14 Jerome Pretorius, 13 Gerrit Smith, 12 Hennie Skorbinski (captain), 11 Ruwellyn Isbell, 10 Kobus Marais, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Willie Engelbrecht, 7 Lambert Groenewald, 6 Thembelani Bholi, 5 Hugo Kloppers, 4 Stefan Willemse, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Mark Pretorius, 1 Khwezi MonaSubstitutes: 16 Frank Herne, 17 De-Jay Terblanche, 18 Cameron Lindsay, 19 Brian Shabangu, 20 Hilton Lobberts, 21 Reynier van Rooyen, 22 Selom Gavor Western Province 15 Craig Barry, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Ruhan Nel, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Michael Kumbirai, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Caylib Oosthuizen, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Dewaldt Duvenage, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Werner Kok

