Ghana: Nca Launches Two-Month Training Programme for National Service Personnel in Accra

A training programme for one hundred and seventy (170) personnel of the National Service Scheme (NSS) attached to the National Communications Authority (NCA) for the 2017/18 service year is underway in Accra.

The two-month intensive training forms part of a year-long programme for the service personnel and is designed to orient and equip the service personnel with the necessary skills for service in various roles in NCA.

The programme is also expected to provide in-depth insight into the various functions of the NCA, in addition to other career-enhancing skills.

The 170 personnel will, after their training, be attached to the various Divisions in the NCA, while 62 of them will be made part of the consumer outreach team that is expected to join the Consumer and Corporate Affairs Division in educating consumers across the country.

In an address to launch the training programme, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, underscored the critical role of digitization in government's economic transformation agenda.

To that effect, Dr Bawumia said government had embarked on a number of Information Technology and Communication (ICT) based initiatives, namely the paperless operations at the ports, digitization of the National Addressing System, a National Identification System and the Interoperability of the Payments System which would soon become operational, adding that data integration among all government agencies would, then, follow.

The Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, urged the trainees to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the training programme.

In a statement, Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Deputy Executive Director, NSS, gave the assurance that the varied financial irregularities which characterized the scheme in the past had been fully resolved and that the allowances of personnel for the 2017/2018 service year would be paid via E-Zwich to permanently eradicate the issue of funds being tampered with.

Welcoming participants, Mr Joe Anokye, Acting Director-General, NCA, said NCA's ultimate outcome for the programme was to produce enhanced capability, unique career building blocks and networking opportunities for the National Service Personnel.

Mr Anokye said NCA was desirous of contributing to building the capacities of National Service Personnel for their upcoming service and life beyond the service period so they would be prepared to be absorbed seamlessly into the job market.

Source: I SD (G.D. Zaney)