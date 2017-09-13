Liberia: 'Mat-to-Mattress'

The Grand Old Party, True Whig Party, has catalogued that peace, progress and the from mat-to-mattress program as some of its many achievements since its establishment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview Monday September 13, 2017 in Monrovia, the chairman of the True Whig Party, Reginald Goodridge said the party is historically known for peace, progress and the economic stability of the state.

He recalled that the progress of the True Whig Party, (We Hope In God,WHIG), was rudely interrupted with the assassination of its last standard bearer, the late President William R. Tolbert in 1980.

According to him, the 30 candidates aspiring for the seat of representative from the True Whig Party will push bills that will be beneficiary to the Liberian people if elected October 10.

"We still hold the platform and mantle of the politics of Tolbert which we hope to reintroduce into Liberia politics because with that we can make the difference in the country," he assured electorate.

Goodridge maintained that balancing politics in the country, promoting youth and women empowerment and improving the educational sectors were some of the cardinal responsibilities of the party since its establishment in the country.

The chairman named contribution to the less privileged in the country as some of the contributions the True Whig Party has made to the progress of the country.

"Most of the organizations contributing to the less privileged in the country were established by the True Whig Party which was the first grassroots party that have immensely contributed to the peace and development of the country during our reign," Goodridge said. He used the occasion to assure that Liberia will move from mat-to- mattress if the True Whig Party takes state power again.

According to him, meanness is one of the major challenges delaying the country's progress. "People are very mean to each other in Liberia, everything is me, I and myself; nobody cares about the welfare of another. If Liberia must move forward we must graduate from the state of meanness," he cautioned.

Goodridge noted that the Whigs believed in a peaceful democratic election and as such it will be the first to raise red flag if any form of electoral violence is sensed in the country ahead of the election.

He at the same time frown on the issue of Native and Congau politics in the country, saying it is discriminatory and unaccepted in the society.

"I don't support the issues of Congau and Native politics in the country; we are one family from one banana tree, so let's live as one. We will also make sure that anyone getting involved will be persecuted according to the laws of the country," the TWP chair warned.

Goodridge used the occasion to call on political leaders and partisans to remain kind and stay away from any form of violence to ensure a smooth transition.