South Africa: Boks to Face England Four Times in 2018

The Springboks will square off with England in four Tests in 2018.

The English Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Wednesday confirmed England's Test schedule for next year, with encounters against South Africa and New Zealand included in the roster.

The official England Rugby website is reporting that England will play three Tests against the Boks in South Africa in June 2018, followed by a Test at Twickenham later in the year.

England will also play world champions New Zealand for the first time since 2014.

In all, Eddie Jones' side will play four year-end Tests at Twickenham in 2018 - against South Africa (November 3), New Zealand (November 10), Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24).

Kick-off times for the matches will be confirmed at a later stage.

Source: Sport24