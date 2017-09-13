South Africa: National Development Plan - Five Years On, Are Celebrations Really in Order?

analysis

This month marks five years since the government's National Development Plan was adopted by Parliament - and a spirit of celebration is in the air. At a gala dinner in Cape Town on Tuesday evening, speakers including President Jacob Zuma paid lavish tribute to what they described as a "living document". In reality, the vision of South Africa in 2030 that the NDP sketches seems further off than ever - and the NDP increasingly resembles a text doomed to languish unrealised in a dusty drawer. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"The plan is in action, the plan is alive!" crowed Deputy Minister Buti Manamela at the fifth anniversary celebrations of the National Development Plan on Tuesday.

Manamela was speaking at a glitzy gala dinner held to mark the occasion at Cape Town's five-star Westin Hotel. Mirrored placemats allowed invited luminaries to admire their own reflections while they dabbed their lips with gold silk napkins. Guests included bigwigs of government and business, with a fair smattering of Cabinet ministers. "One Nation, One Plan," proclaimed screens flanking the speaker's podium.

It is five years since the NDP was adopted by Parliament by all parties - a rare moment of unity, and one which Speaker...