South Africa: Newton's 'Laws of Motion' Cannot Be Denied, Not in KZN or the ANC

analysis

It's time for the ANC leadership to face reality. For every illegal and corrupt action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

The ruling on such a fine Tuesday morning on the organising of the provincial conference in KwaZulu-Natal can only be described as a crushing blow to the proponents of illegality in KZN. Yet again our independent judiciary came to the party in the fight against corruption and unconstitutional behaviour.

The court ruling can only be described as monumental in the sense that almost the entire NEC of the ANC participated in illegal provincial conference proceedings.

Allow me to explain the dubious nature of the organising of the provincial conference in KZN that has now been nullified by our courts.

First, there is this problematic region in the province called the eThekwini Metro region, which is also the largest region in the province. The Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma faction knows they do not see eye to eye when it comes to leadership contests as well as a number of other policy positions and so they (the region) must go, but we cannot get rid of them because they enjoy the support of the then PEC and so, logically, the PEC must...