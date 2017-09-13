South Africa: Stellenbosch 'Kings' Unveiled By Zinta

Bollywood megastar Preity Zinta was in Stellenbosch on Wednesday where she announced plans for her newly-acquired T20 Global League franchise.

The 42-year-old was last week confirmed as the new owner of the Stellenbosch Monarchs after South African businessman Mushtaq Brey pulled out at the last minute.

Zinta's first order of business was a name change.

Going forward, the franchise will be known as the Stellenbosch Kings .

This falls in line with Zinta's ownership of the IPL franchise, the Kings XI Punjab.

The tournament is set to get underway on November 3, and all eight franchises have now been unveiled.

The Kings will be coached by former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming while Faf du Plessis will, in all likelihood, be named captain.

