South Africa: Action Hots Up in Currie Cup First Division

The intensity of the Currie Cup First Division is expected to reach a new level this weekend as the competition enters the second half and the scramble for log positions builds.

In Potchefstroom, the Leopards will be looking to extend their winning run to three matches when they take on the Welwitschias on Friday.

Both sides have been in fine attacking form with the Leopards having scored a minimum of 42 points in each of their matches and the Welwitschias 47, although the Namibians have won only one match out of three. But with the Leopards holding the second best defensive record in the first three rounds, the visitors may have to work hard for a victory.

The clash between the SWD Eagles and Valke in George on Friday is expected to be exciting given the close calls between the sides in the last two seasons. The men from the East Rand have won three of their last four matches, but the games were decided by five points or less. The visitors from Gauteng come off a victory which they will want to build on, but SWD will be determined to return to their winning ways at home.

In Port Elizabeth, Eastern Province and the Border Bulldogs will be hoping to register their first victory of the season on Friday after suffering three defeats in a row, which has left them languishing at the foot of the standings. The last time the sides met in the Currie Cup First Division was in 2013, with Eastern Province emerging victorious in all their match-ups between 2011 and 2013.

The Griffons will have their sights set on extending their winning run to four matches on Saturday when they go up against the Boland Cavaliers in Wellington.

The hosts, however, have won two of their three matches this season, which will give them confidence against the log-leaders, despite the fact that the men from Northern Free State won three of the last four matches between the sides. Boland, however, came out tops in their last home game in the competition in 2015 and they will look to repeat that feat.

Currie Cup First Division Round 4 fixtures:

Friday, 15 September:

Eastern Province v Border Bulldogs

Venue: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Kick-off: 15: 00

Referee: Lourens van der Merwe

Assistant Referees: JP Clements & Patrick Bulwana

Leopards v Welwitschias

Venue: Profert Olën Park, Potchefstroom

Kick-off: 16:00

Referee: Sean Gallagher

Assistant Referees: Ben Crouse & Aimee Barrett

SWD Eagles v Valke

Venue: Outeniqua Park, George

Kick-off: 18:00

Referee: Stephan Geldenhuys

Assistant Referees: Sindile Ngcese & Francois Davids

Saturday, 16 September:

Boland Cavaliers v Griffons

Venue: Boland Stadium, Wellington

Kick-off: 14:00

Referee: Pablo Deluca

Assistant Referees: Damian Schneider and Viv-Richard Adams

Source: Sport24