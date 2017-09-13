South Africa: Turbulence in the ANC Ahead of December Elective Conference

analysis

Nominations for ANC leadership have started in full force with aspiring candidates raising their hands, and addressing memorial lectures of struggle heroes such as Ahmed Kathrada, OR Tambo, Chris Hani and other heroes of the struggle for the liberation of South Africa. All claim to be following in the path of the past heroes - but as to how far that is true, only heavens knows.

It is the first time in the history of ANC to have seven candidates aspiring to be president of ANC. The candidate for the Zuma camp, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, is supported by two other Zuma cronies - ANC Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini, and ANC Youth League president, Collen Maine, backed up by Kebby Maphatsoe, the chairman of MKMVA. These are elephants in the kraal.

Principal contestant in opposition to Dlamini Zuma is Cyril Ramaphosa, the current deputy president, who has the support of both Cosatu and the SACP. Ramaphosa has been targeted by the Sunday Independent with allegations of sexual nature being made against him. He has accused that a "well-resourced, co-ordinated covert operation" is being waged against him, which requires the "integrity of our law enforcement agencies and other state institutions...