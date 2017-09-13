13 September 2017

South Africa: Businessman Escapes After Being Hijacked, Stabbed Repeatedly

A former police officer turned local businessman was allegedly stripped, stabbed multiple times and almost had his throat slit after being hijacked.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said, according to 45-year-old Pieter Venter, he had been returning home on Monday from a bar along the beachfront around 22:00, and had taken the Russell Road off-ramp, when he was hijacked.

She said Venter, who now works in building and construction, said that two men had gained access to his vehicle and had stabbed him in the back, before pulling him into the back of the car and forcing him to lie on the floor. A third man then allegedly took over driving the vehicle.

Driving around for several hours

Janse van Rensburg said Venter said the men had driven around with him in the vehicle for several hours, during which time he had been stripped down to his underwear.

"According to Venter, his attackers stopped in a secluded area near Coega and dragged him out the vehicle, with a knife to his throat," she said.

"He says he was kicked repeatedly by his attackers, who demanded his [bank] pin code."

Janse van Rensburg said Venter had reported his wallet, cellphone and wedding ring stolen, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash being withdrawn from one of his bank accounts.

A lucky escape

She said Venter had somehow managed to escape his attackers and had approached a nearby security guard for help, who then called an ambulance, which transported him to Greenacres Hospital.

"He was admitted during the early hours of Tuesday morning with multiple stab wounds, but has since been discharged," she said.

She said the police K9 unit had found Venter's vehicle abandoned in Cuyler Street, Central, later that day.

"The vehicle hijacking task team will be taking over the docket and a case of hijacking and attempted murder is being investigated," she said.

