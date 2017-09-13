Gambia: Mother Still Yearns for the Remains of Her Son

A 68 year-old, Aja Mammie Ceesay, the mother of Alhagie Mamut Ceesay, said she wants the remains of her son for proper burial. The devastated woman said this yesterday, 11 September 2017, at her home in Latri-Kunda-German.

According to her, in the month of March 2017, she went with the Police investigators to Kanilai village, where she claims her son was murdered and buried at one of the gardens of former president Jammeh but their mission was unsuccessful.

She said investigators told her that an officer who had purportedly participated in the murder of her son buried him late at night and for this reason they couldn't locate the secret grave.

"We want the remains of both Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe to be exhumed for proper burial as soon as possible so that when our grandchildren grow up we will take them to their father's grave and perform prayers," she lamented.

The 68-year old urges the government of President Barrow to do all they can to identify the spots where persons who have disappeared were buried during the former regime as every family member wants to know the grave of their loved one.

Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe were abducted by men in plain clothes on Saturday, 22 June 2013, at an apartment they were renting in Brusubi. The two US citizens were abducted while on holiday in The Gambia.

Family members say the duo came to The Gambia with the intention of investing in cashew export business in order to contribute to The Gambian economy.

Since their abduction, none of the family knew the whereabouts of the two until Police investigators told them and the US government through its embassy in Banjul had long indicated that Ceesay and Jobe were killed and buried secretly.