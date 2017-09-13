Gambia: 23 Year Old Female Seeks for Assistance

Jainaba Jallow, a 23 year old girl residing in Nema Kunku village, is seeking for assistance to get a wheelchair to facilitate her movement. Jainaba Jallow has been a cripple for the past twenty-three (23) years. According to her mother, Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah, her daughter was born in this condition and they have always provided her a wheelchair, for the past 23 years.

"Now that the father has passed away, I am the only one left to take care of the family. I am alone and cannot afford to buy her a wheelchair. That is why I am calling for people to assist her," Madam Fatoumata said amid sobs.

Mrs Bah said her daughter cannot move to take care of her daily chores as before. According to her, her daughter's current wheelchair is completely dilapidated.

Mrs. Bah calls on all philanthropists to come to the aid of her child in order to get her a movable wheel chair. Any Good Samaritan who wants to reach the twenty-three old girl or her mother, can contact: 7780403.