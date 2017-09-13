12 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: In Search for a Development Blueprint

Many people are waiting to see the programmes the Government aims to put in place covering at least the three year period that is aimed to be the tenure of the Coalition Presidency.

Promise was made that the document would be put in public space sometime in August. This however does not seem to be the case. People are still wondering when the development blueprint will be a public matter. In less than two months to come a new budget session would commence, it would be necessary to state the policies of the Government over the medium term so that appropriate resources would be mobilized to put them into effect.

Many Gambians who are willing to invest in the country would have to know their chances by looking at a development blueprint. The blueprint is therefore very essential in order to put the Government on tract. Foroyaa will investigate what is holding up the publication and distribution of the development blueprint.

