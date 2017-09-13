12 September 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat Holds Press Briefing

By Fatoumatta K Jallow

The Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat on Monday 11th September 2017, at its Secretariat at Cape point, Bakau, briefed the press on the upcoming forum between The Gambian and Senegal which is the 1st Edition, and it will take place in Dakar on the 5th and 7th October. The forum is meant for private, public sector and business individuals who are

interested in participating in the two -day forum. The participation at the forum needs a registration fee of D25,000.00 per person which will cover all the expenses for the two -day forum.

Ambassador Paul Badji, Executive Secretary, Senegalo-Gambian Permanent Secretariat said the aim of the two -day forum is to bring together the people of both countries, Senegal and The Gambia in a single-interactive- business-platform with a view to exchanging business and exploring further business opportunities.

"One way of achieving this is by bringing together stakeholders from both countries in a forum and allow them to discuss issues and formulate strategies that will bring the desired sustainable development of both countries.

He added that the forum is to open dialogue, consultation and partnership at the highest authority within institutions in order to provide accelerated progress for the realisation of the protocols and agreements signed by the two states, hence the need to engage each other in direct talks in order to derive maximum opportunities from the forum.

