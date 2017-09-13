Egypt: Sisi Holds Talks With Japanese FM

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 12/9/2017 had talks with visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.

The president reviewed at the meeting recent economic reform measures that are adopted by the Egyptian government and efforts to attract more foreign investments.

Attending the meeting were Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the Japanese ambassador here, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Alaa Youssef.

The president also underlined Egypt's eagerness that Japanese companies increase their investments in Egypt.

For his part, the Japanese top diplomat said that companies of his country are interested in increasing their economic activities in Egypt in several domains.

He praised the existing cooperation in the field of promoting the educational process and and Egypt's interest in establishing a number of Japanese schools.

He further noted that Egypt is a promising market given the diverse investment opportunities it offers for businessmen, said the spokesman.

The Japanese foreign minister also extended condolences to president Sisi over the victims of yesterday's terrorist attack in Arish, the spokesman added.

MENA