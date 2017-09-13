13 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Chairs Cabinet Weekly Meeting to Discuss Political, Economic, Social Files

The cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday 13/9/2017 under Prime Minister Sherif Ismail to discuss a number of political, security, economic and social files along with a number of draft laws.

The meeting also probed preparations for the new academic year, a number of ministerial decisions, draft laws which the government measures to realize social and economic stability and encourage local and foreign investments.

The cabinet also addressed implementing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives as per decreasing inflation, activating the role of monitoring bodies, controlling markets and banning monopolization.

It also addressed measures of increasing financial resources necessary for providing basic commodities so as to reduce prices and take into consideration the limited-income brackets.

MENA

