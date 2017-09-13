13 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Reviews Status of Supplying Utilities to New Administrative Capital

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail held a meeting on Tuesday with the ministers of housing, electricity, communications, petroleum and transport to follow up the status of a plan to supply the new administrative capital with utilities.

Attended by the head of the new administrative capital, the meeting touched on the establishment of road networks and those of water, electricity, gas and communications covering the first-phase area of 40,000 feddans in the new administrative capital.

The premier urged that all works are done in accordance with the highest relevant standards in order to upgrade the level of services provided.

He further emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination among all parties concerned, especially the new administrative capital company and the New Urban Communities Authority, in a way that ensures that utilities works are finalized on time.

