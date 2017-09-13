13 September 2017

Egypt: PM, EiB VP Meet On Boosting Cooperation

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail on Tuesday 12/9/2017 had a meeting with Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Dario Scannapieco and the accompanying delegation to discuss ways to boost current cooperation frameworks with the bank.

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr took part in the meeting.

Scannapieco said Egypt has succeeded in sending a clear message to the international community that it is moving in the right track towards achieving sustainable development, praising positive indicators and results achieved in light of serious steps taken by the country regarding the economic reform program.

Three agreements will be signed to finance infrastructure projects in Egypt to support the sewage network in a number of governorates, he added.

For his part, Ismail urged clear international positions against all those who support terrorism, pointing to its links with the illegal immigration.

He added that the reform decisions adopted by the government were difficult, but it was not possible to continue without facing problems troubling the Egyptian economy.

The prime minister said the decisions were meant to improve the standard of living for citizens and provide better services to them nationwide.

