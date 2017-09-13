13 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: PM Meets Trade, Transport, Petroleum Ministers

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail held a meeting on Tuesday 12/9/2017 with the ministers of trade, petroleum and transport.

During his meeting with Trade and Industry Minister Tareq Qabil, the premier discussed the outcome of Egypt's participation in the BRICS summit, which was held in China.

Ismail called for implementing President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to boost cooperation between Egypt and the BRICS member states in the coming period.

Qabil, for his part, explored the outcome of his talks with Chinese officials to attract more Chinese investments into Egypt, particularly in the fields of electricity, transportation, automotive and textile.

Ismail also reviewed with Transport Minister Hesham Arafat a report on the plan set to upgrade the railway network in the country.

The prime minister also held a meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq el-Mulla to review a project to develop the petroleum sector in Egypt and provide the local market's needs of energy.

