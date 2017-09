Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdy Louza will fly to Dakar later on Tuesday 12/9/2017, carrying a letter from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall.

The message will tackle means of boosting bilateral relations in all fields, as well as Egypt's vision towards regional issues in West Africa.

Sisi also thanks Sall for his government's support for Egypt's candidate for the UNESCO director-general post Moshira Khattab.

MENA