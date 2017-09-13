13 September 2017

Egypt: FM Leaves for London to Attend Meeting On Libya

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed for London on Wednesday to attend a ministerial meeting on Libya.

Shoukry will be meeting with his counterparts from the UK, US, France, Italy and the UAE, plus UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

The top diplomats will listen to Salame's vision regarding the latest developments in Libya, Abu Zeid said.

He added that Salame will also post them on the outcome of his talks with the different Libyan parties, as well as his contacts with regional and international players with the aim to end Libyan division.

