Egypt Urges Holding UNSC Emergency Meeting On Rohingya Muslims Crisis

Egypt urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday the Rohingya Muslims stand off in view of exacerbating security and humanitarian conditions since August 25, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Ahmed Abu Zeid said Egypt's request was propped up by Sweden, Britain, Kazakhstan and Senegal during a UNSC meeting on Tuesday.

Egypt underlined the importance of holding an emergency meeting to stem bloodshed and suspend acts of violence in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

The Egyptian delegation which took part in the meeting said Egypt will spare no effort to prod the international role into playing its ethical role towards Rohingya Muslims to prevent further escalation in the stalemate which poses threat to international peace and security.

MENA