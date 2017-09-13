Egypt Wins Membership of WTO Commission for Mideast

Egypt won with an overwhelming majority on Tuesday a four-year membership of the Executive Board of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Commission for the Middle East.

This came during the 43rd meeting of the WTO's Commission for the Middle East, which was held earlier in the day in China's Chengdu.

Egypt was also chosen to host the 44th meeting of the commission, slated for the second quarter of 2018.

Minister of Tourism Yehya Rashed called during the meeting for cooperation among the member states to promote tourism industry in the Arab world.

MENA