13 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Wins Membership of WTO Commission for Mideast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt won with an overwhelming majority on Tuesday a four-year membership of the Executive Board of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) Commission for the Middle East.

This came during the 43rd meeting of the WTO's Commission for the Middle East, which was held earlier in the day in China's Chengdu.

Egypt was also chosen to host the 44th meeting of the commission, slated for the second quarter of 2018.

Minister of Tourism Yehya Rashed called during the meeting for cooperation among the member states to promote tourism industry in the Arab world.

MENA

Egypt

PM Chairs Cabinet Weekly Meeting to Discuss Political, Economic, Social Files

The cabinet held its weekly meeting on Wednesday 13/9/2017 under Prime Minister Sherif Ismail to discuss a number of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.