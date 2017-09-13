Egypt: NCW to Participate in Int'l Conf. On Financial Inclusion in Sharm El Sheik

Wednesday، 13 September 2017 - 01:28 PM

Head of the National Council for Women (NCW) Maya Morsi will participate in the international conference on financial inclusion in Sharm el Sheikh.

Ninety-five states and 119 international institutions will take part in the three-day event which is held under the auspices of the presidency and the cabinet on September 13.

Morsi is expected to sign a protocol of cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt, on the sidelines of the conference on Wednesday. It aims to ensure delivering the bank's funding programs to the breadwinner women, especially funding programs of micro-sized projects.

The NCW will take part in the exhibition that will be held on fringe of the conference to present handicrafts made by women from different governorates in addition to promote various activities of the council and its campaign of "Taa Marbouta" that aims at empowering women.