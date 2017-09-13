13 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Prison Administration Denies Inmates Involved in Al Hoceima Events Are On Hunger Strike

Rabat — The administration of the Ain Sebaa 1 local prison denied, on Wednesday, allegations run by some news websites claiming that the detainees involved in the Al Hoceima events are on a hunger strike.

In response to allegations run by some news websites on the basis of statements of families and lawyers of the detainees involved in the Al Hoceima events, the prison administration told MAP that it had not been informed, in writing or verbally, of a hunger strike staged by those inmates, adding that "the latter are taking their meals regularly and receive provisions from their families on the occasion of the weekly visits."

The same source expressed surprise at the dissemination of such unfounded allegations by the families and lawyers of some detainees in an attempt to mislead public opinion by putting pressure on the administration to grant privileges to certain inmates.

It added that the law is strictly enforced on all detainees without exception, in accordance with the provisions of the code governing penal institutions.

