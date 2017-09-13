Morocco Denounces Algerian Maneuvers Over Moroccan Sahara

Geneva — Morocco denounced, on Tuesday, Algeria's maneuvers over the Moroccan Sahara issue, saying that its speech has "lost all credibility within the Human Rights Council (HRC) as it has lost it in Africa."

"The new Algerian strategy before the Council is to hide behind countries like Namibia to attack the territorial integrity of the Kingdom," said Morocco's chargé d'affaires in Geneva, Hassan Boukili, who reacted to a statement by the Algerian delegation on the situation in the Sahara.

He was speaking during the debate that followed the presentation of the report of the high commissioner for human rights before the 36th session of the Council.

"Morocco rejects the false pressures and harassment that Algeria is trying to exert on the office of the high commissioner regarding Morocco," he said, noting that this country should rather worry about its own bad record in this area.

He added that the Kingdom fully subscribes to the high commissioner's assessment of the incoherence and hypocritical attitude of certain States which criticize human rights elsewhere and flout them in their own countries. "This is exactly the case of Algeria when it comes to the Moroccan Sahara," Boukili said.

The Moroccan institutions, he went on, fully fulfill their role of promoting and protecting human rights in the Sahara as in other regions. He recalled that the Security Council had commended the efforts made by the Kingdom since 2006 to settle the dispute on the basis of its autonomy proposal.

Boukili reiterated Morocco's appeal to the high commissioner to question Algeria about its real human rights issues.

In this regard, he referred to the tens of thousands of enforced disappearances in Algeria, the denial of the right to self-determination of the Kabyle and Mozabite populations, the refusal to receive the Special Rapporteur on Torture, the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances and the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, as well as international human rights NGOs.

Boukili also cited the violations committed by the polisario militias in the Tindouf camps, under the responsibility of Algeria.

In this regard, he urged the high commissioner for human rights to regularly include these issues in his future reports to the HRC.