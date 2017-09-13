Morocco, Germany Examine Energy Prospects

Mexico — Morocco and Germany reviewed, on Tuesday in Mexico, the progress of various projects that fall within the framework of both countries' energy partnership.

This came in a meeting between Moroccan secretary general of the ministry of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development, Abderrahim El Hafidi, and German state secretary for energy, Rainer Baake.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the "World Energy Leaders' Summit," the two officials also examined energy prospects in Morocco and Germany by 2050 and the support of this European country for the setting up of a modeling and energy prospects center.

El Hafidi also held talks with cooperation director at the German ministry in charge of the Environment and president of "Transregional Workshop in Solar Power plant," who expressed his department's readiness to support Morocco in its endeavors to create a center of analysis, modeling and energy prospects.

The German official also voiced the determination of his country to mobilize the necessary expertise to identify Morocco's potential in the coupling of renewable technologies and desalination of seawater.

El Hafidi also held a working session with high officials of the World Energy Council, Tania Baumann and Sophie Rose, on the Council's support for Morocco to foster the energy transition.