13 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Sulayman Kuyateh to Transform Gamtel

By Lamin Darboe

Sulayman Kuyateh, the new head coach of Gamtel Football Club, is expecting to transform the club after their poor run of form in the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league season.

Kuyateh said he was delighted to coach Gamtel Football Club, adding that he would try his best to transform the team.

Kuyateh revealed that Gamtel FC is a big club, noting that he would also invite new players to improve his squad prior to the beginning of the new league season later this year.

Kuyateh further revealed that Gamtel FC's management does have trust in him, why was why they hire his service, saying he would try his best to bring good results.

