Gambia's Coach Calls for Government Support Despite Wafu Exit

Scorpions head coach Omar Sise has implored government to throw more support to the team after its early exit in the 2017 West African Football Union tournament.

Speaking to Sports Journalists' Association of the Gambia in Takoradi, Ghana, Sise said the Government of The Gambia barely looks into the welfare of the country's football national teams.

"National team responsibility is rested on the Gambia Government and not the Gambia Football Federation only. It's a collaboration of both sectors but the Gambia government is doing very little."

Coach Omar Sise said further that what he expects is to support the team.

"Things are not easy for the players and so we need as much support as possible to be able to keep them together in order to get our hands on our targets in the coming competitions the team will engage in, especially the coming Olympics," he expressed concern.

The Scorpions of the Gambia was sent packing by Ghana's Black Stars B team to what was highly described a 'controversial referee's decision' in the 95th minute.

The Burkinabe referee Boukari reckoned Thomas Abbey's shot to have hit the arm of Matarr Ceesay, which Vincent Atinga duly converted to win the game for Black Stars.