Judicial sources have confirmed postings of some magistrates to some courts across the country.

The magistrates on postings are His Worship Marcel L. Thomasi to Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Her Worship Aji Bintou Faal to Brikama Magistrates' Court, Her Worship Isatou Jammeh to Bundung Magistrates' Court, Her Worship Fatoumatta B. Jallow to Bundung Magistrates' Court, Her Worship Kanjura B. Sambou to Farafenni Magistrates' Court and Her Worship Penda Sowe to Brikama Magistrates' Court.