Gambia: First Prosecution Witness Testifies in Court

The first prosecution witness, Fatoumata Saho, on 11 September 2017, testified in the trial involving Mustapha Mbye, Naffisatou Gaye, Awa Mass, Modou Lamin Ceesay, Mam Jarra Ndure and Modou Lamin Sanneh.

The accused are alleged of conspiracy to felony and stealing before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court.

Saho told the court that she is trader at the Serrekunda Market and she recognized the accused persons.

He recalled that on 13 June 2017, she was at the Serrekunda Market to open her shop and after opening the 1st accused, Mustapha Mbye, stood at her door shop.

According to her, she told him to watch the shop for her as she went for a broom and after sweeping, she took rubbish to a dustbin.

She said when she came back to her shop she could not find her bag which was in her shop neither the 1st accused.

She said she explained it to one Momodou Hydara and later proceeded to the Serrekunda Police Station to report the matter, adding that she was asked what was inside the bag and she about D100,000.

She said that the bag also contained two mobile phones; a Samsung and Nokia brand, ID card, two small bags, and a veil.

She further explained that the 1st accused later came and she confronted him, but said if he did not help her he would not do anything to her.

She said one Musa who also sells at the market dialed her number and the 2nd accused, Naffisatou Gaye, received it and said they caught a thief in their compound with her bag, adding that she gave her the direction to their compound.

She said they went together with Buba Manneh and Ousman Hydara to their compound, asked for the thieves but the 6th accused was mad at her, saying they did need those things.

She said she was crying and the 2nd accused told her not to cry and that her bag was there, adding that the 2nd accused asked the amount and she told her D87,000, and the 2nd accused said to her that they did not find that amount in her bag.

She said the 2nd accused pulled out D19,000, a small bag, two mobile phones, ID card and gave it to Ousman Hydara, adding that she told the 2nd accused that she was going back to the station.

She said she went to the station together with the 3rd accused, Awa Mass and at the station the 2nd accused was called to come, adding they were later accompanied to their compound by the CID officers.

She said her statement was obtained by the police.

The case was adjourned until 25 September 2017.