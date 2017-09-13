Gambia: Green Vision Claims Late Modou Janneh Intermediate Memorial Knockout Title

Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited FC on Monday beat United Estate Company Limited FC 4-2 on penalties in the all-Real Estate derby final played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field to lift the 2017 late Modou Janneh memorial intermediate knockout title.

Green Vision have clinched the knockout crown after winning the post-match penalty shootout after their goalless draw in the regulation time.

As champions, Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited FC received a giant trophy and cash prize of D3,500, whilst United Real Estate Company Limited FC pocketed D2,500 as runners-up.

The 2017 late Modou Janneh intermediate knockout competition was bankrolled by Buba Kasong Barrow, a native of Gunjur residing in the United Kingdom.