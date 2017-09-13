13 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Green Vision Claims Late Modou Janneh Intermediate Memorial Knockout Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited FC on Monday beat United Estate Company Limited FC 4-2 on penalties in the all-Real Estate derby final played at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field to lift the 2017 late Modou Janneh memorial intermediate knockout title.

Green Vision have clinched the knockout crown after winning the post-match penalty shootout after their goalless draw in the regulation time.

As champions, Green Vision International Real Estate Company Limited FC received a giant trophy and cash prize of D3,500, whilst United Real Estate Company Limited FC pocketed D2,500 as runners-up.

The 2017 late Modou Janneh intermediate knockout competition was bankrolled by Buba Kasong Barrow, a native of Gunjur residing in the United Kingdom.

Gambia

Security for the People

Our president has just launched a national security initiative called Security Sector Reform Project to get a well… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.