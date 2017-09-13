Gambia: Great Xavier Lower Basic Lays Foundation Stone

Great Xavier Lower Basic School foundation stone was laid on Monday 4 September 2017, at Farato village in Kombo South.

The ceremony was graced by various community representatives, teachers, representatives from the Rotary Club of Banjul and Rotaract Club of Fajara.

The project is supported by the Rotary Club of Fajara and the Swiss Gambia Foundation, and the foundation stone was laid by Mrs Manneh of Switzerland, wife of Sainey Manneh, President of the Rotary club of Fajara.

Delivering a speech at the ceremony, Mr Simon Suta Mendy, proprietor of Great Xavier Lower Basic School in Farato, described the project as another giant step for the Great Xavier School.

Mr Mendy, who was full of joy and appreciation, thanked the Almighty Allah who is in control of whatever is taking place here and after.

According to him, this is the beginning of a noble task and that all hands must be on deck to make the job lighter, hence the motto of the school reads; "To together we can do it".

Mr Mendy urged the community to take ownership of this great learning institute, as the purpose for which it is established would soon be realised.

"To Mr and Mrs Manneh and partners of the Rotary Club of Fajara who are the sole sponsors of this project, we are saying bravo to you, your intervention is very timely and key," he said expressing gratitude.

Mr Mendy on behalf of the Parent Association Teachers (PAT) executive and the general parent body expressed his sincere and deepest appreciation to the sponsor for their kind gesture.

He assured the sponsor that their investment would not be wasted, and with the collaboration of the parents would dividend as far as he is concerned. For her part, Mrs Astrid Manneh, representing her husband, the President of the Rotary Club of Fajara, said to them the most important thing was to ensure that children have access to quality education.

She said: "You can lose money, lose your health but the education you get can never be taken away."

She said the kids are the leaders of tomorrow and their job was to make sure that every child has a chance of education.

For her part, Sarjo Camara, the current chairperson of the executive committee of the PTA, also thanked Mr Mendy.

She said that the support came at the right time because they really need it, adding that they had been struggling with the nursery school and eventually they were able to make it.

She said due to the good work of the teachers to ensure that the children have good quality education, they deemed it fitting to expand to a primary school.

A representative of the council of elders, Mr Correa, also commended the proprietor of the school for his hard work and commitment to ensure that the project was realized.

Mr Corea further buttressed on the importance attached to the school, saying that it has immensely helped the community with their catchment area.

He advised the community to take ownership of the school, and to ensure that the work was completed on time.

He also commended the Rotary Club of Fajara and Swiss Gambia Foundation for supporting the project.